Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,184. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.82. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
