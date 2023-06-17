Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,184. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.82. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

