IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 6.1 %
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
See Also
