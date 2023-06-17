iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lowered by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

