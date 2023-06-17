iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.14. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.