iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $257.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

