iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 118,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,389,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 9,572,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

