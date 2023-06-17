iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lessened by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,426 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 33.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

