iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
BATS:IGV opened at $347.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.82. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.