iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:IGV opened at $347.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.82. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.