iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up 1.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,512,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

