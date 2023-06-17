iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Quent Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 20,036,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,719,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

