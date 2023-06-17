iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

