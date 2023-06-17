iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,001,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,716,532. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.