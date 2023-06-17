iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Position Lifted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 6.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

