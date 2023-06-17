iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

