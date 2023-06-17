iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWJV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 131,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

