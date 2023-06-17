iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 926,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,258,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 89,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $73.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

