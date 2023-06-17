iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.28. 1,027,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

