iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRNGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

