iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.