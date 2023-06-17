iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.