J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.68. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 4,095 shares.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
