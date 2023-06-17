Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.14-2.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.