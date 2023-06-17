Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.14-2.50 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

