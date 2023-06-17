Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.14-2.50 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

