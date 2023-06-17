Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.02. 7,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 26,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

