Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Up 1.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 9,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

