Jay R. Grant Sells 5,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 509.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

