JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

