JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

