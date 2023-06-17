Jefferies Financial Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $135.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.