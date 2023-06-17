JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.82

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

