John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Announces Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE WLY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $174,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $7,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 120,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

