JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

