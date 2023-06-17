JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

