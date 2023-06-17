K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
TSE KBL opened at C$31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.43.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2704984 earnings per share for the current year.
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
