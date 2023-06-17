K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

KBL opened at C$31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$343.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.43.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. Analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2704984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

