Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Stock Performance

Kaspien stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 107,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.48. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,013.63%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

