Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $446.50 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Kava has a market capitalization of $446.50 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 576,047,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,115,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

