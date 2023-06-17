Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.