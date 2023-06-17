Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
