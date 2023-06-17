KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.7 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
KBCSF stock remained flat at $68.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $78.39.
KBC Group Company Profile
