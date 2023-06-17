Keel Point LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

