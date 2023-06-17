Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

