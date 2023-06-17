Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.17. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

