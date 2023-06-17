Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 969,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877,718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,444,000 after purchasing an additional 666,763 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 346,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

