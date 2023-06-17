Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

