Keel Point LLC Sells 57 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $537.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.88 and a 200-day moving average of $553.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

