Keel Point LLC Takes $499,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

