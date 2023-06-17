Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading Up 8.4%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Keppel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

