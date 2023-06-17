Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.57. Approximately 54,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 139,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Kering Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.