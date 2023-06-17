Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in May

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 200.0 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
KRYAF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09.
Kerry Group Company Profile
