KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a hold neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

