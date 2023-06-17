KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

